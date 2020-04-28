YY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.73, changing hands as low as $56.80 per share. JOYY Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YY's low point in its 52 week range is $41.3259 per share, with $85.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.98.

