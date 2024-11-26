YXT.com reports net loss for 1st 9 months FY24 RMB14.9M vs. RMB245.3M last year

Reports revenue for the first nine months of 2024 RMB241.7M vs RMB328.8M first nine months of last year…Mr. Xiaoyan Lu, Director, Founder and Chairman of the Board of YXT.com (YXT), commented, “We are pleased to report our first financial results as a public company, covering the nine months ended September 30, ollowing our successful IPO on the Nasdaq in August. While the period presented macro challenges that impacted enterprise training spending, we remained focused on executing our strategic priorities. We continued to deepen our relationships with large enterprise clients, as evidenced by our growing penetration among Fortune 500 companies. Our products’ new AI features have been well-received by key customers, enabling us to maintain healthy retention rates despite the challenging environment. Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic about our long-term growth prospects, supported by the fundamental need for digital learning solutions, our strengthening position in the large enterprise segment, and our continuous product innovation and enhancement.”…Mr. Pun Leung Liu, Chief Financial Officer of YXT.com, added, “Our financial results for the first nine months of 2024 demonstrate the effectiveness of our operational optimization initiatives. Through strategic cost management and AI-enabled operational improvements across multiple functions, we significantly narrowed our net loss to RMB14.9 million from RMB245.3 million in the same period last year. We remain committed to disciplined cost control while continuing to invest in strategic areas that drive long-term growth, particularly our technology capabilities and enterprise-focused solutions.”

