YXT.com Group Holding Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

YXT.com Group filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, accessible on its investor website.

YXT.com Group Holding Limited, a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2025. The report is available on the company's investor relations website. YXT.com aims to enhance enterprise productivity through technology, leveraging its expertise in talent learning and development alongside AI tools. The company, which supports various Fortune 500 companies, operates in China through Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. and has established a headquarters in Singapore to expand its international presence under the "Radnova" trademark.

Potential Positives

YXT.com successfully filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements.

The company emphasized its focus on AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, highlighting its commitment to innovation in the technology space.

The establishment of a headquarters in Singapore indicates YXT.com's strategic expansion for its overseas business, which could lead to increased market presence and opportunities.

YXT.com’s history of support and recognition from Global and China Fortune 500 companies underscores its credibility and effectiveness in the enterprise productivity sector.

Potential Negatives

The wording in the press release may suggest a focus on past achievements without providing clear metrics or financial results for the recent fiscal year, which could raise concerns among investors about company performance.

The mention of the name change from "Jiangsu Yunxuetang Network Technology Co., Ltd." to "Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd." may indicate rebranding efforts that could lead to confusion about the company's identity and market position.

FAQ

What is YXT.com Group Holding Limited?

YXT.com Group Holding Limited is a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, focusing on enhancing organizational efficiency through technology.

When did YXT.com file its annual report?

YXT.com filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on April 24, 2025.

Where can I access YXT.com's annual report?

You can access YXT.com's annual report on their investor relations website at https://ir.yxt.com.

What is the mission of YXT.com?

YXT.com's mission is to empower people and organizations through technology to enhance productivity and development.

How does YXT.com support enterprise productivity?

YXT.com combines over a decade of experience with AI-augmented solutions to boost enterprise productivity and foster knowledge synergy.

SUZHOU, China, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2025 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.yxt.com



About YXT.com







YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to "Empower people and organization development through technology," The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.





YXT.com operates its business in China through "Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.," formerly known as "Jiangsu Yunxuetang Network Technology Co., Ltd.". YXT.com has established an entity in Singapore to serve as a headquarter for its overseas business to be conducted in the future, with the "Radnova" trademark to serve international markets.







Robin Yang





ICR, LLC







YXT.IR@icrinc.com







+1 (646) 405-4883



