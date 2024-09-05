News & Insights

Gold

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold, Silver — Last Call to Invest Before Prices Go Higher

September 05, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, shared her latest thoughts on the gold and silver markets, including her price forecasts for the months and years ahead.

She emphasized that a global perspective is key for understanding these metals as geopolitical turmoil unfolds.

"I think the incredible rise — meteoric rise — of gold in recent months is the best indicator in terms of what is happening around us," said Blaszczyk, emphasizing that the BRICS nations are a key driver of gold in particular.

"In some ways we are surrounded — our western system is pretty much surrounded by the new emerging reality," she explained, adding that most people miss the big picture by focusing on small-scale issues.

Blaszczyk also spoke about the importance of using gold and silver to protect wealth, commenting, "I think this is kind of a last call for everyone to invest in gold before it goes up even further and further — and the same thing goes for silver."

Watch the interview above for more of her thoughts on gold and silver, as well as the BRICS.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.