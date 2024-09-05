Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold, Silver — Last Call to Invest Before Prices Go Higher

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, shared her latest thoughts on the gold and silver markets, including her price forecasts for the months and years ahead.

She emphasized that a global perspective is key for understanding these metals as geopolitical turmoil unfolds.

"I think the incredible rise — meteoric rise — of gold in recent months is the best indicator in terms of what is happening around us," said Blaszczyk, emphasizing that the BRICS nations are a key driver of gold in particular.

"In some ways we are surrounded — our western system is pretty much surrounded by the new emerging reality," she explained, adding that most people miss the big picture by focusing on small-scale issues.

Blaszczyk also spoke about the importance of using gold and silver to protect wealth, commenting, "I think this is kind of a last call for everyone to invest in gold before it goes up even further and further — and the same thing goes for silver."



Watch the interview above for more of her thoughts on gold and silver, as well as the BRICS.

