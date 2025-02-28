Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold to Keep Rising as Global Paradigm Shift Plays Out

<p><strong>Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, shared her thoughts on gold and global geopolitics, focusing on US President Donald Trump's rapid changes since being elected and the impact they're having domestically and internationally. </strong></p><p>In her view, the world is in the midst of a paradigm shift, and gold's role will become increasingly key. </p><div class="ads__inline"> <div id="js-dfp-tag-qnA" class="btf-bodymidpagetwothirdswidth-1"> <script type="text/javascript"> googletag.cmd.push(function() { // Check if ID matches ID in the window.adsList array before calling googletag.display function isAdInAdsList(id) { for (var i = 0; i < window.adsList.length; i++) { if (window.adsList[i].id === id) { return true; } } return false; } if (isAdInAdsList('js-dfp-tag-qnA')) { googletag.display('js-dfp-tag-qnA'); } }); </script> </div> </div> <p>"One of the most important factors is what central banks are doing — central banks are accumulating, buying gold, and it's a huge indicator of where the prices will go," she said. </p><hr><p>Watch the interview above for more of her thoughts on those topics and more. <span></span></p><div class="taboola-placeholder"><div id="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails"></div></div> <script type="text/javascript"> !function (e, f, u) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/nasdaq-nasdaq/loader.js'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a-mid', container: 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Mid Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({article:'auto', url:''}); </script><p><em>Don't forget to follow us <a href="https://twitter.com/INN_Resource" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">@INN_Resource</a> for real-time updates!</em><br></p><p><strong>Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.</strong></p>

