Yvonne Blaszczyk: Global Gold Rush is On — BRICS Takeaways, US Election Impact

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, laid out her key takeaways from the recent BRICS Summit, saying that although a BRICS currency wasn't announced, the BRICS nations continue to accumulate gold and to strengthen connections amongst themselves.

"The world is going to be very much bipolar, and the global village has changed," she explained. "Right now it's west against east, and everything is turning to the east. So that is a very serious consideration."

Blaszczk noted that while it's tempting to focus on issues close to home, a wider perspective is key.

"The major emphasis is on global geopolitical developments," she commented.



When it comes to gold, Blaszczk is standing by her US$3,000 per ounce prediction, adding that it is likely to happen soon.

"There is a global race for gold — it's a gold rush in some ways," she said, pointing to ongoing central bank buying.

"Gold is going up, and it will be going up," Blaszczk continued. "I don't think people should worry about the trends going up and down. I think people are (too) preoccupied on a daily basis with gold, or a monthly basis."

