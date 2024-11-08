News & Insights

Yushiro Chemical Reports Strong Growth and Revised Dividends

November 08, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:5013) has released an update.

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. reported a 9.1% increase in net sales and a significant 47.5% rise in operating profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its cash dividend forecast, increasing the total expected dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Investors may find these financial improvements and dividend adjustments encouraging signs for future growth.

