Yusei Holdings Ltd. Schedules AGM and Dividend Declaration

Yusei Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, consider a final dividend of RMB1.30 per share, and decide on the reelection of several directors including long-serving independent non-executive director Mr. Hisaki Takabayashi. Additionally, the AGM will address the reappointment of SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as auditors and discuss authorizing the board to issue additional shares or securities within the Relevant Period.

