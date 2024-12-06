Yunnan Water Investment Schedules Extraordinary Meeting

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited Class H (HK:6839) has released an update.

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting on December 27, 2024, to vote on key resolutions, including the appointment of Ms. Wang Rui as an executive Director and the approval of Mazars CPA firms as auditors. This meeting offers shareholders an opportunity to influence significant corporate decisions that may affect the company’s financial future.

