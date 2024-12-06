Yunnan Water Investment Proposes Governance Amendments

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited Class H (HK:6839) has released an update.

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited is undergoing significant governance changes, proposing amendments to its Articles of Association and the rules for general meetings to enhance its operational strategy and regulatory compliance. The company also announced the resignation of an executive director and plans to appoint a new executive director and auditors for 2024. These proposals will be up for approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

