Yunnan Water Investment Plans EGM to Approve Key Resolutions

October 24, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited Class H (HK:6839) has released an update.

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 11, 2024, in Kunming, China. Key matters on the agenda include approving and ratifying loan agreements and share changes. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and exercise their voting rights.

