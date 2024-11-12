Yunnan Water Finalizes Major Divestment Deal

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited Class H (HK:6839) has released an update.

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited has agreed to sell its entire stake in a target company through its subsidiary, Hyflux Utility, to an independent purchaser for RMB248.14 million. This significant divestment will see Hyflux Utility exit its ownership in the target company, which will no longer be part of Yunnan Water’s financial reports. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval, with an extraordinary general meeting planned to finalize the deal.

