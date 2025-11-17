Yunnan Energy New Material Co. (SZSE:002812) Price Target Increased by 23.35% to 43.31

The average one-year price target for Yunnan Energy New Material Co. (SZSE:002812) has been revised to CN¥43.31 / share. This is an increase of 23.35% from the prior estimate of CN¥35.11 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥20.60 to a high of CN¥63.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.88% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥60.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yunnan Energy New Material Co.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002812 is 0.09%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 8,738K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 4,870K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares , representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002812 by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 878K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002812 by 11.57% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 570K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002812 by 19.81% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 250K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing an increase of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002812 by 27.00% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 189K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002812 by 20.52% over the last quarter.

