Yunnan asks electrolytic aluminium producers cut power usage

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China's southwestern province of Yunnan has ordered producers of electrolytic aluminium to cut down their power usage this week after low rainfall in the region reduced its power supply, producers told Reuters on Tuesday.

Yunnan, with an annual operating capacity of 5.25 million tonnes electrolytic aluminium, accounts for around 10% of China's total capacity of the energy-intensive metal.

Electrolytic aluminium producers were required to cut power use by about 10% from their normal consumption from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, officials at two producers said, who declined to be named as they weren't allowed to discuss the order publicly.

The companies had already cut power consumption by 5% from normal use for Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, following an order issued by the Dali Power Supply Bureau, part of the Yunnan Power Grid.

Yunnan Power Grid declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Dali Power Supply Bureau could not immediately be reached.

"This affects about 10% of our capacity," said one of the sources at a major smelter, with an annual capacity of 900,000 tonnes electrolytic aluminium.

Water levels in reservoirs in the province, which gets much of its power from dams, are currently lower than normal due to this summer's lighter rainfall, sparking concerns over power supply in the upcoming months.

It remains uncertain whether the power curbs would be extended.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.