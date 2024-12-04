Yunkang Group Plans Key Procurement Agreement with Daan Gene

Yunkang Group Limited (HK:2325) has released an update.

Yunkang Group Limited will hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 27, 2024, to approve a procurement framework agreement with Daan Gene Co., Ltd. The agreement outlines the purchase of reagents, consumables, and equipment for 2025-2027, with proposed annual caps totaling RMB156.63 million over three years. Shareholders are invited to vote on this significant transaction, which could impact the company’s future procurement strategy.

