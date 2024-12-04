News & Insights

Stocks

Yunkang Group Plans Key Procurement Agreement with Daan Gene

December 04, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yunkang Group Limited (HK:2325) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yunkang Group Limited will hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 27, 2024, to approve a procurement framework agreement with Daan Gene Co., Ltd. The agreement outlines the purchase of reagents, consumables, and equipment for 2025-2027, with proposed annual caps totaling RMB156.63 million over three years. Shareholders are invited to vote on this significant transaction, which could impact the company’s future procurement strategy.

For further insights into HK:2325 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.