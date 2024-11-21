News & Insights

Yunkang Group Delays Dispatch of Key Procurement Circular

November 21, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Yunkang Group Limited (HK:2325) has released an update.

Yunkang Group Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular concerning the renewal of its 2025-2027 procurement agreements, which was initially expected by November 22, 2024. The new dispatch date is set for December 5, 2024, as more time is necessary to finalize the information. This update may interest investors tracking the company’s ongoing and future procurement strategies.

