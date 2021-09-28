Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) investors are sitting on a loss of 60% if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 60% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Yunji because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 59% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Yunji isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Yunji saw its revenue fall by 56%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money It's no surprise, then, that investors dumped the stock like it was garbage, sending the share price down 60%. Buying shares in loss making companies with falling revenue is often called speculation, not investing. So we'll be looking for strong improvements on the numbers before getting excited.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:YJ Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Yunji's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 35% in the last year, Yunji shareholders might be miffed that they lost 60%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 59%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Yunji better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Yunji .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

