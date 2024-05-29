Yunfeng Financial Group Schedules 2024 AGM

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (HK:0376) has released an update.

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in Hong Kong on June 21, 2024, where it will address key agendas including the adoption of audited financial statements, director re-elections, and auditors’ remuneration. The meeting will also involve voting on resolutions such as the approval for the directors to issue additional shares and manage the Company’s share allocation. Shareholders are advised to note the contingency plan for the AGM in case of severe weather conditions.

For further insights into HK:0376 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.