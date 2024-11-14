News & Insights

Yunfeng Financial Group to Renew Key Financial Agreements

November 14, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (HK:0376) has released an update.

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited plans to renew key agreements with Barings LLC and MMLIC, continuing their roles as investment advisor and claims payment endorser for YF Life. These renewals ensure the ongoing management of YF Life’s investments and life insurance policies under automatic renewal provisions. The transactions, while requiring reporting and annual review, do not need independent shareholder approval under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

