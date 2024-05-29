News & Insights

Stocks

Yunfeng Financial Group Prepares for AGM

May 29, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (HK:0376) has released an update.

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited has announced that its register of members will be closed from June 18 to 21, 2024, to identify shareholders eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 21, 2024. Shareholders must submit completed transfer forms and share certificates by June 17 to participate in the AGM. The closure is a routine part of preparing for the company’s AGM, where key company decisions are made by shareholder vote.

For further insights into HK:0376 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.