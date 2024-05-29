Yunfeng Financial Group Prepares for AGM

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (HK:0376) has released an update.

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited has announced that its register of members will be closed from June 18 to 21, 2024, to identify shareholders eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 21, 2024. Shareholders must submit completed transfer forms and share certificates by June 17 to participate in the AGM. The closure is a routine part of preparing for the company’s AGM, where key company decisions are made by shareholder vote.

