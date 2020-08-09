Yunda Holding hires for debut US$ bond offering

Adds use of proceeds, background and Moody's comments

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (IFR) - Chinese logistics and supply chain services provider Yunda Holding has hired banks for a proposed debut offering of US dollar senior unsecured Reg S notes and will hold investor conference calls today and tomorrow.

ICBC International and Standard Chartered Bank are joint global coordinators as well as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers with Bank of China, China International Capital Corp, CLSA and BOSC International.

The proposed notes will be issued by wholly owned subsidiary Yunda Holding Investment and guaranteed by the Shenzhen-listed parent company. The notes have an expected Baa2 rating by Moody's, on par with the guarantor.

Proceeds from the proposed deal will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Shanghai, Yunda completed a backdoor listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2017. Based on industry data published by the State Post Bureau and the company's annual report, Yunda was China's second largest express delivery company by volume in 2019 with a 16% market share, according to Moody's.

Yunda has generated free cashflow in the last four years and has maintained leverage well below 1.0 times, according to Moody's. The rating agency expects the company's financial metrics to remain strong over the next 12-18 months, supported by its solid market position, continuous improvements in operating efficiency and prudent financial policy.

