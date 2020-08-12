Yunda delivers popular US$500m debut bond

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (IFR) - Yunda Holding, China's second-biggest express delivery company, priced a US$500m debut US dollar bond after strong demand left the deal 6.2 times covered.

The 2.25% five-year senior unsecured notes, rated Baa2 (stable) by Moody's, priced at 99.864 to yield 2.279%, or Treasuries plus 197.5bp. Final pricing was at the tight end of final guidance of 200bp area, plus or minus 2.5bp, and inside initial guidance of 245bp area.

Orders peaked at US$3.9bn when final guidance was announced, and the final book was over US$3.1bn from 116 accounts, including US$720m from the leads.

A banker on the deal said demand was helped by a lack of supply of investment-grade issuance from China's private sector, as well as Yunda's strong market position and net cash position.

The bookrunners decided on a three-day execution to give investors time to study the first-time issuer, rather than the more common one or two-day window for many Chinese deals.

"There was price-discovery element and feedback came with a wide range, from a spread of less than 200bp to mid-200bp," said the banker.

SF Holding, China's top express delivery company, provided the closest comparable, and bookrunners also pointed to other Chinese privately owned enterprises such as New Oriental Education & Technology, JD.com, Xiaomi, Weibo and China Mengniu Dairy.

SF's 2.875% 2030s, rated A3/A-/A-, were quoted at a G spread of 161bp ahead of the release of IPG. JD's 3.875% 2026s, rated Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P) were quoted a G spread of 143bp and Xiaomi's 3.375% 2030s, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, at 222bp.

ANZ in a note said it saw fair value at 195bp, adding a 60bp premium to the SF 4.125% 2023s to reflect a two-notch rating differential and two-year extension.

"It was obvious that it did not give much new issue premium as most of the feedback from investors was at around 200bp," said the banker on the deal.

The newly priced bonds were hovering around reoffer in the secondary market this morning.

Investors from Asia took 90% of the bonds and EMEA 10%. Fund managers and asset managers received 54%, banks and financial institutions 40%, and insurance, sovereign wealth funds and private banks 6%.

The Reg S notes will be issued by wholly owned subsidiary Yunda Holding Investment and guaranteed by the Shenzhen-listed parent company. They have an expected Baa2 rating by Moody's, on par with the guarantor.

Proceeds will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and debt refinancing.

ICBC International and Standard Chartered Bank were joint global coordinators as well as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers with Bank of China, China International Capital Corp, CLSA and BOSC International.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Shanghai, Yunda completed a backdoor listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2017. It had a 16% share of China's express delivery market by volume in 2019, Moody's said, citing industry data published by the State Post Bureau and the company's annual report.

Yunda has generated free cashflow in the past four years and maintained leverage well below 1.0 times, according to Moody's. The rating agency expects the company's financial metrics to remain strong over the next 12-18 months, supported by its solid market position, continuous improvements in operating efficiency and prudent financial policy.

