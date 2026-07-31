Is YUMC Stock Attractive After Earnings Growth and a Low Valuation?

Yum China Holdings YUMC offers investors a mixed but potentially attractive setup after its second-quarter 2026 earnings beat, better profitability and continued store expansion.



The question is whether earnings momentum and a lower valuation are enough to offset limited upside to the six-to-12-month $49 price target, delivery-cost pressure and risks tied to consumer demand in China.

YUMC Trades Below Key Valuation Benchmarks

YUMC traded at 14.55X forward 12-month earnings, below the restaurant sub-industry at 22.96X, the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector at 22.52X and the S&P 500 at 20.1X.

Yum China Price and Consensus

Yum China price-consensus-chart | Yum China Quote

That discount is notable against the stock’s own history. The current multiple sits below its five-year median of 19.35X but above the five-year low of 12.52X, suggesting the valuation is cheaper than normal without being deeply distressed.

Yum China Delivers Improving Earnings

Adjusted earnings per share were 70 cents, up 21% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. Revenues rose 13% to $3.14 billion and topped the consensus mark of $3.06 billion.



Operating profit increased 14% to a second-quarter record of $348 million. Operating margin widened 20 basis points to 11.1%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of expansion.

YUMC Offers Growth Beyond Existing Stores

Yum China’s investment case also rests on a larger store base. The company plans more than 1,900 net new store openings in 2026 and expects its total count to exceed 20,000 units during the year.



Franchisees are expected to account for 40-50% of net new openings at both KFC and Pizza Hut. That mix can bring local capital and resources into lower-tier cities and remote markets, although franchise locations represented only 18% of total stores at the end of the second quarter.

Yum China Supports Shareholder Returns

Cash generation adds another layer to the investment case. Net cash provided by operating activities reached $976 million in the first half of 2026, up from $864 million in the prior-year period.



Yum China plans to return $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026. It returned $718 million in the first half and intends to distribute 100% of annual free cash flow after minority dividend payments beginning in 2027.

YUMC Faces Limits to Its Upside Case

The valuation case is not open-ended. The $49 price target implies only modest upside from the $46.47 share price cited as of July 30, 2026.



Risks remain visible. KFC’s average ticket fell 3% in the second quarter, while Pizza Hut’s declined 11%. Delivery represented about 54% of company sales, lifting rider-cost pressure, while uneven Chinese consumer spending and intense competition continue to limit pricing power.



The planned acquisition of the Pizza Hut brand in Mainland China adds another financial consideration. Yum China expects to fund the deal primarily through a $1.2 billion offshore bridge loan with a term of up to 12 months.

Yum China Shows a Constructive but Mixed Setup

YUMC has a constructive near-term profile, but the stock still depends on execution. Earnings growth, margin expansion, lower valuation and capital returns are positives, while the modest price-target gap and delivery economics keep the setup balanced.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It also has a VGM Score of A, with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B. That mix points to favorable near-term investment characteristics across valuation, growth and price trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Restaurant peers such as Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG and Darden Restaurants DRI offer useful context for investors comparing traffic, pricing and margin execution across the industry. Against that backdrop, Yum China’s longer-term appeal depends on sustaining transactions, protecting margins and keeping earnings estimates supportive.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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