YUMC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.53, changing hands as low as $43.99 per share. Yum China Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YUMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YUMC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.33 per share, with $50.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.17.

