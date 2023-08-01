YUMC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.57, changing hands as low as $57.22 per share. Yum China Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YUMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, YUMC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.585 per share, with $64.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.37.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.