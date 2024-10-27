Yumbah Aquaculture Increases Stake in East 33

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Yumbah Aquaculture Ltd has increased its stake in East 33 Limited to 88.63% from 87.38%, following significant acquisitions through an off-market takeover offer and on-market purchases. This strategic move highlights Yumbah’s growing influence in East 33 Limited, making it a key player to watch in the aquaculture sector.

