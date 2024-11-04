Yumbah Aquaculture to Fully Acquire East 33 Shares

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Yumbah Aquaculture Limited is set to compulsorily acquire all remaining shares of East 33 Limited after securing a 90% stake in the company. Shareholders will receive $0.022 per share as part of this acquisition process, which is expected to be finalized within six weeks. This move marks a significant step in Yumbah’s expansion strategy.

