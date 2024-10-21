News & Insights

Stocks

Yumbah Aquaculture Boosts Stake in East 33 Limited

October 21, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Yumbah Aquaculture has increased its stake in East 33 Limited to 87.38% through acquisitions of ordinary shares, both via off-market takeover offers and on-market purchases. The move marks a significant increase from its previous holding of 86.35%, indicating Yumbah’s strategic interest in consolidating control over East 33 Limited.

For further insights into AU:E33 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.