Yumbah Aquaculture Boosts Stake in East 33 Limited

Yumbah Aquaculture has increased its stake in East 33 Limited to 87.38% through acquisitions of ordinary shares, both via off-market takeover offers and on-market purchases. The move marks a significant increase from its previous holding of 86.35%, indicating Yumbah’s strategic interest in consolidating control over East 33 Limited.

