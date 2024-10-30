Yumbah Aquaculture Boosts Stake in East 33

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Yumbah Aquaculture Ltd has increased its stake in East 33 Limited to 91.91%, following acquisitions through an off-market takeover offer and on-market purchases. This move highlights strategic interest in East 33, potentially impacting the company’s future direction. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence the market dynamics for East 33 shares.

