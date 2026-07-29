YUM, YUMC & BJRI: Which Restaurant Stock Will Shine in Q2 Earnings?

Restaurant companies are likely to have benefited from resilient consumer demand for dining out during the second quarter of 2026 despite a still-uncertain economic backdrop. Quick-service and fast-casual chains are likely to have been aided by compelling value offerings, limited-time menu launches and product innovation that encouraged customer visits. Continued growth in digital ordering, loyalty programs and delivery channels is likely to have boosted customer engagement and repeat purchases, while selective menu price increases are expected to have supported average check growth without causing a significant decline in demand.

The industry's top line is also likely to have been supported by new restaurant openings and ongoing franchise expansion, particularly among brands with strong development pipelines. Investments in drive-thru operations, mobile ordering and other convenience-focused initiatives are likely to have enhanced customer experience and increased sales opportunities. Additionally, international markets are likely to have contributed positively for globally diversified operators, while easing food inflation might have provided greater flexibility in pricing strategies, helping sustain revenue momentum.

Despite these positives, restaurant industry revenues are likely to have been weighed down by cautious consumer spending, particularly among lower-income households facing continued pressure from higher living costs. Many consumers are expected to have reduced dining frequency, traded down to lower-priced menu items, or shifted more of their spending toward at-home meals. Casual dining operators are expected to have been more exposed to softer traffic trends, while an intensely promotional environment might have limited pricing gains. In addition, unfavorable weather in certain regions, foreign-currency headwinds for global restaurant companies and lingering macroeconomic uncertainty are likely to have moderated overall revenue growth during the quarter.

Restaurant companies' bottom lines are likely to have been supported by easing commodity inflation, which might have lowered input cost pressures compared with the prior year. Continued menu price increases, an improved sales mix and higher digital orders are likely to have helped protect restaurant-level margins. Many operators are also expected to have benefited from ongoing productivity initiatives, automation and supply-chain efficiencies that helped offset operating expenses.

However, earnings growth is likely to have been capped by elevated labor costs, including higher wages and employee benefits, as operators continued to compete for workers. Increased marketing and promotional spending to drive customer traffic, along with investments in technology, restaurant remodels and new unit expansion, might also have weighed on margins. Additionally, foreign exchange headwinds and occupancy-related costs are likely to have limited bottom-line improvement for several global restaurant companies.

Companies in the broader Retail-Wholesale sector, such as Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC and BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI, are set to report their second-quarter earnings on July 30, 2026.

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Yum! Brands is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings before the opening bell.

The company’s second-quarter 2026 top line is likely to have been aided by sustained momentum at Taco Bell, where compelling value offerings, menu innovation and healthy customer traffic are expected to have supported sales growth. KFC is also likely to have benefited from product innovation, expanding sauce and beverage platforms, and robust international unit growth. Continued restaurant expansion, rising digital sales, broader loyalty adoption and the ongoing rollout of the Byte technology platform are also likely to have supported higher system sales during the quarter.



Yum! Brands' second-quarter 2026 bottom line is likely to have been aided by improved restaurant-level margins at Taco Bell and KFC, supported by favorable sales leverage and disciplined cost management. Ongoing productivity initiatives, AI-driven operational efficiencies and greater adoption of the Byte technology platform are also likely to have enhanced profitability. Additionally, continued franchise expansion, contributions from company-operated Taco Bell restaurants acquired last year and Yum! Brands' asset-light business model are likely to have supported earnings growth during the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUM’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.18 billion, indicating growth of 12.8% from the year-ago figure. Earnings per share are pegged at $1.59, indicating growth of 10.4% from $1.44 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company has an Earnings ESP of -0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Yum! Brands, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Yum! Brands, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Yum! Brands, Inc. Quote

Yum China is scheduled to report results before the opening bell.

The company’s second-quarter 2026 top line is likely to have been aided by continued expansion of its restaurant network, supported by new KFC and Pizza Hut store openings and growing franchise contributions. Healthy same-store transaction growth, menu innovation, compelling value offerings and limited-time promotions are also likely to have supported customer traffic. In addition, the rapid expansion of KCOFFEE and KPRO formats, improving digital capabilities, delivery services and car-side pickup initiatives are likely to have boosted sales, while management expects sequential improvement in same-store sales during the quarter.



Yum China's second-quarter 2026 bottom line is likely to have been aided by ongoing operational efficiency initiatives, including streamlined store operations, automation, lower occupancy costs and disciplined G&A spending. Continued margin improvement at Pizza Hut, driven by expanding higher-margin store formats and franchise growth, is also likely to have supported profitability. While elevated rider costs tied to higher delivery sales remained a headwind, management expects restaurant margin comparisons to have improved sequentially in the second quarter, helping sustain operating profit growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUMC’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.06 billion, indicating growth of 9.7% from the year-ago figure. Earnings per share are pegged at 69 cents, indicating a gain of 19% from 58 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Yum China Price and EPS Surprise

Yum China price-eps-surprise | Yum China Quote

BJ's Restaurants is scheduled to report results after the closing bell.



The company’s second-quarter 2026 top line is likely to have been aided by sustained traffic growth, supported by menu innovation, stronger guest engagement and improving brand relevance. Continued momentum from the Pizookie Meal Deal, revamped burgers and pizza offerings, seasonal menu launches and beverage initiatives is likely to have encouraged higher guest frequency. The company is also likely to have benefited from targeted marketing during its high-volume "celebration season," improving guest satisfaction and continued outperformance compared with the broader casual dining industry.



BJ's Restaurants' second-quarter 2026 bottom line is likely to have been pressured by elevated commodity inflation, particularly higher beef costs, along with increased marketing investments during the peak celebration season. Higher depreciation tied to restaurant remodels and new unit investments, as well as pre-opening expenses for upcoming restaurant openings, are also likely to have weighed on profitability. Although the company continued to pursue operational efficiencies and menu optimization, these cost pressures might have partially offset the benefits of higher sales.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $374.6 million, indicating a gain of 2.5% from the year-ago figure. Earnings per share are pegged at 87 cents, indicating a decline of 10.3% from 97 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company has an Earnings ESP of +7.51% and a Zacks Rank #2.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Quote

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BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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