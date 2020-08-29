Yum (YUM) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Yum Brands (YUM). Shares have added about 6.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Yum due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

YUM! Brands Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

YUM! Brands reported strong second-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both the metrics declined year over year.



Results in the quarter were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, strong digital sales, and the company capabilities to adjust operations, menu options and marketing across the globe helped it amid the challenging scenario.



The company’s adjusted earnings of 82 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 93 cents.



YUM! Brands’ total revenues of $1,198 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $1,168 million. However, the top line declined 9% year over year. The downside can be attributed to decreased sales of franchise and property revenues, and franchise contributions for advertising and other services.



Worldwide system sales — excluding foreign currency translation — declined 12% year over year, with KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell falling 18%, 10% and 6%, respectively.

Divisional Performance

YUM! Brands primarily reports results under three divisions — KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.



For second-quarter 2020, revenues from KFC totaled $409 million, down 30% year over year. Comps at this division declined 21% against the year-ago quarter’s growth of 6%.



This segment’s operating margin fell 730 basis points (bps) year over year to 37.4% primarily due to lower same-store sales, high bad debt expenses and decline in company restaurant margins owing to the pandemic, partially offset by net new unit growth



In the quarter under review, KFC Division opened 234 gross new restaurants.



At Pizza Hut, revenues amounted to $235 million, down 4% on a year-over-year basis. Comps declined 9% in the reported quarter. Notably, comps were up 2% in second-quarter 2019.



The segment’s operating margin was down 190 bps year over year to 36.8% owing to lower comps, which was marginally overshadowed by U.S. franchise bad debt recoveries.



Pizza Hut Division opened 70 gross new restaurants in the second quarter.



Taco Bell’s revenues were $449 million, down 7% from the year-ago quarter. Comps decreased 8% in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s growth of 7%. Its operating margin was up 120 bps year over year to 34.4%. It was primarily driven by lower general and administrative, and franchise and property expenses in the reported quarter.



Taco Bell recorded 22 gross new restaurants openings during the quarter.

Other Financial Details

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2020, totaled $1,243 million compared with $605 million on Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt at the end of the reported quarter was $11,252 million compared with $10,131 million at 2019-end.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review. The consensus estimate has shifted 6.79% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Yum has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Yum has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

