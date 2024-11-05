Yum (YUM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Yum Brands (YUM) reported $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was -2.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change : -4% versus -1.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -4% versus -1.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change : -4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -1.6%.

: -4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -1.6%. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change : 4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division : 19,927 compared to the 20,043 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 19,927 compared to the 20,043 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Company sales : $621 million versus $639.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.

: $621 million versus $639.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $804 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $826.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

: $804 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $826.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $401 million compared to the $422.92 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

: $401 million compared to the $422.92 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $148 million versus $166.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

: $148 million versus $166.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division : $137 million compared to the $151.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $137 million compared to the $151.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $87 million versus $92.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $87 million versus $92.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $165 million compared to the $163.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $165 million compared to the $163.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division- Company sales: $133 million versus $148.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

Shares of Yum have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

