Yum (YUM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Yum Brands (YUM) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -7.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change : 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.75%.

: 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.75%. System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change : 9% versus 5.35% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 9% versus 5.35% estimated by seven analysts on average. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change : 8% versus 5.93% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 8% versus 5.93% estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division : 27785 compared to the 27905.6 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 27785 compared to the 27905.6 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $401 million versus $395.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.

: $401 million versus $395.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $770 million versus $766.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $770 million versus $766.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Revenues- Company sales : $474 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $470.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

: $474 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $470.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $165 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.32 million.

: $165 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.32 million. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division : $132 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $132 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.51 million.

: $94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.51 million. Revenues- Taco Bell Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $142 million versus $135.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $142 million versus $135.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division - Company sales: $130 million versus $140.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Yum have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.