Yum (YUM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Yum Brands (YUM) reported revenue of $2.51 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion, representing a surprise of +1.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division : 9,030 versus 8,984 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 9,030 versus 8,984 estimated by six analysts on average. Total restaurants - KFC Division : 33,897 versus 33,899 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 33,897 versus 33,899 estimated by six analysts on average. Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division : 19,974 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 20,190.

: 19,974 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 20,190. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change : 7% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 7% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Company sales : $971 million versus $948.02 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.

: $971 million versus $948.02 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $997 million versus $987.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $997 million versus $987.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $547 million versus $536.69 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $547 million versus $536.69 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $201 million compared to the $200.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $201 million compared to the $200.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division : $175 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $178.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

: $175 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $178.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $105 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $103.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

: $105 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $103.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%. Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $240 million versus $232.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $240 million versus $232.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division- Company sales: $170 million versus $176.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.

Shares of Yum have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

