Yum (YUM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Yum Brands (YUM) reported revenue of $1.93 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was -0.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change : -1% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: -1% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on seven analysts. System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change : 2% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change : 4% versus 5.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 4% versus 5.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Total : 61,272 versus 61,524 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 61,272 versus 61,524 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Company sales : $669 million versus $680.67 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17% change.

: $669 million versus $680.67 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17% change. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $835 million versus $826.92 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $835 million versus $826.92 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $428 million compared to the $426.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $428 million compared to the $426.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $167 million versus $159.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

: $167 million versus $159.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division : $134 million compared to the $142.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

: $134 million compared to the $142.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $85 million versus $90.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

: $85 million versus $90.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $176 million compared to the $174.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $176 million compared to the $174.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division- Company sales: $130 million compared to the $141.27 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Yum have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

