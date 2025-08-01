Yum (YUM) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Yum Brands (YUM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.93 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Yum metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Company sales' will reach $680.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' to reach $826.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' to come in at $426.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' stands at $159.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change' reaching 5.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division' should arrive at 31,934 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30,255 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division' at 8,803 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,565 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Taco Bell Division' should come in at 510 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 488 .

Analysts predict that the 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - Taco Bell Division' will reach 8,293 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,077 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division' of 19,921 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,864 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Pizza Hut Division' will likely reach 22 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants - Total' will reach 61,524 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59,498 .

Over the past month, shares of Yum have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Currently, YUM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

