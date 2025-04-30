Yum (YUM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Yum Brands (YUM) reported $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +0.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change : -2% versus 1.4% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -2% versus 1.4% estimated by seven analysts on average. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change : 9% compared to the 7.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 9% compared to the 7.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change : 2% versus 1.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2% versus 1.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division : 8,723 compared to the 8,794 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 8,723 compared to the 8,794 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Company sales : $607 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $640.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.1%.

: $607 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $640.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.1%. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $395 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $394.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $395 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $394.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $785 million compared to the $805.21 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $785 million compared to the $805.21 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division- Company sales : $125 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $134.02 million.

: $125 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $134.02 million. Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise and property revenues : $234 million versus $229.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $234 million versus $229.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division- Franchise and property revenues : $143 million compared to the $151.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

: $143 million compared to the $151.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise and property revenues : $407 million compared to the $416.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $407 million compared to the $416.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $160 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $162.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Shares of Yum have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

