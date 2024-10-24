Yum! tells Bloomberg pulling onions from some store on ‘abundance of caution’

Yum! Brands (YUM) told Bloomberg in an emailed statement that the company is monitoring the E. coli outbreak that has been linked to onions and is pulling fresh onions at some Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC stores out of an “abundance of caution.”

