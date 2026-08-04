YUM Drops 10.4% in a Month: Is This Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity?

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM have declined 10.4% in the past month, creating a potential entry point for investors willing to look past near-term pressure. The pullback follows weakening earnings estimates and fresh operating uncertainty at key brands.



The second-quarter results still showed earnings growth, digital progress and restaurant expansion. The investment case now depends on whether Taco Bell recovers quickly, KFC converts unit growth into better productivity and the Pizza Hut separation proceeds as planned.

YUM’s Earnings Beat Offers a Reason to Look Again

Adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share increased 12.5% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 by 1.9%. Revenues rose 12.2% to $2.17 billion but missed the consensus mark by 0.6%.



The mixed result explains why the quarter may not have fully restored confidence. Earnings benefited from solid operating performance, yet the revenue miss and a 1.8% decline in the current-year earnings estimate over the past four weeks point to softer near-term expectations.

Yum! Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Yum! Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Yum! Brands, Inc. Quote

Taco Bell’s Recovery Could Decide YUM’s Next Move

Taco Bell delivered 7% same-store sales growth, 9% system sales growth and 19% operating profit growth in the second quarter. U.S. company-owned restaurant margins reached 26.2%, while digital mix increased five percentage points to 47%.



The picture changed after an industry-wide food safety issue. U.S. same-store sales were down 2% quarter to date through July 27, though management said trends improved after the peak impact. McDonald’s Corporation MCD also competes heavily on value, digital access and convenience, raising the importance of a timely Taco Bell recovery.

KFC Expansion Gives YUM a Long-Term Growth Lever

KFC opened 660 gross new restaurants across 55 markets and increased its restaurant count 7%. System sales rose 6% excluding foreign currency effects, but same-store sales advanced only 2%.



That gap makes restaurant productivity the key issue. KFC is modernizing its menu, visual identity and digital capabilities, with core elements targeted for its top 20 markets by the end of 2027. Better average unit volumes would make rapid expansion more valuable to franchisees and shareholders.

Pizza Hut’s Exit Could Remove a Major Drag on YUM

Pizza Hut remained weak before the planned divestiture. Second-quarter system sales declined 2% excluding foreign currency effects, same-store sales fell 1% and operating profit dropped 14% on the same basis.



YUM agreed to sell Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion and expects about $2.3 billion in net proceeds. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ, a focused global pizza operator, provides a relevant contrast as Pizza Hut moves to separate ownership. Closing and transition work remain risks, including technology and finance services that are expected to phase out during 2027.

YUM’s Valuation Makes the Pullback Worth Watching

YUM trades at 21.1X forward 12-month earnings, below its five-year median of 23.3X and the restaurant sub-industry’s 22.9X. The discount suggests that part of the operating risk is already reflected in the share price.



The valuation is not outright cheap relative to the broader market because the S&P 500 trades at 20.3X. Investors therefore need evidence that Taco Bell is normalizing, KFC productivity is improving and portfolio simplification can support earnings growth.

YUM’s Mixed Signals Support a Selective Approach

The sell-off makes YUM more interesting, but the current setup supports patience rather than an aggressive entry. Brand strength, unit development and digital scale provide long-term support, while estimate cuts, Taco Bell’s recovery and separation execution limit near-term visibility.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Growth Score of C is accompanied by a Value Score of D, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D. The Hold rank suggests waiting for clearer earnings-estimate direction, while the weaker Value, Momentum and combined VGM readings indicate that the recent decline alone does not create a broadly favorable style profile.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.