YUM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.93, changing hands as high as $132.34 per share. Yum! Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, YUM's low point in its 52 week range is $103.965 per share, with $143.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.08. The YUM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Carl Icahn
Align Technology MACD
ECT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.