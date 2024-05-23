Yum China’s Annual Meeting Outcomes and Approvals

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) has released an update.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. recently concluded its 2024 Annual Meeting with substantial stockholder participation, where 11 director nominees were elected to serve for the next year. In addition, stockholders approved the appointment of KPMG as independent auditors, endorsed executive compensation, and granted the Board authority to issue or repurchase shares within set limits until June 2025.

