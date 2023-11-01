Yum China (YUMC) Stock Down on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Miss

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating in the preceding two quarters. Following the results, YUMC stock declined 8.8% in the after-hour trading session on Oct 31. Consumer demand weakened in late September through October, negatively impacting the company's quarterly results.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In third-quarter 2023, the company reported adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 10.6%. Yet, the bottom line surged 129% from 49 cents reported a year ago.



Quarterly revenues of $2,914 million lagged the consensus mark of $3,037 million. Nonetheless, the top line rose 9% on a year-over-year basis. Excluding foreign currency translation, revenues increased 15% year over year.



Total system sales grew 15% year over year. System sales at KFC and Pizza Hut jumped 15% and 13% (excluding foreign currency translation), respectively.



Same-store sales gained 4% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by 4% and 2% growth (excluding foreign currency translation) at KFC and Pizza Hut, respectively. Our model predicted the metric to improve 3.1% year over year.

Yum China Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Yum China price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Yum China Quote

Operating Highlights

In third-quarter 2023, total costs and expenses amounted to $2,591 million, up 9% from $2,369 million in the prior-year quarter. Our model suggested the metric to climb 10.2% year over year.



The restaurant margin was 17% compared with 18.8% a year ago. The downside was primarily due to a lapping of austerity measures as well as a temporary respite in the prior year.



Adjusted operating profit totaled $327 million compared with $318 million a year ago. Adjusted net income amounted to $248 million compared with $208 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, cash and cash equivalents were $1,131 million compared with $1,130 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Inventories were $419 million compared with $417 million in the previous quarter.



In the third quarter, YUMC repurchased nearly 2.9 million shares at an average price of $54.91 per share. As of Sep 30, the company had $870 million available for the buyback program.



Management declared a quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on Dec 19 to shareholders of record as of Nov 28.

Unit Development and Other Updates

In third-quarter 2023, Yum China opened 500 net new stores for developing KFC and Pizza Hut brands. As of Sep 30, the total restaurant count reached 14,102.



In the quarter under review, Yum China’s delivery contributed nearly 35% to KFC and Pizza Hut's company sales.



Digital orders contributed 89% to KFC and Pizza Hut's company sales compared with 90% a year ago. Loyalty programs of KFC and Pizza Hut led to year-over-year growth by increasing to more than 460 million members.

2023 Outlook

Management now expects to open 1,400-1,600 stores, up from the prior estimate of 1,100-1,300. It anticipates solid expansion related to KFC and Pizza Hut stores along with growth of same-store sales. Capital expenditure in 2023 is projected to be $700-$900 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Yum China carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry are:



FAT Brands Inc. FAT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.7%, on average. The stock has declined 24% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAT’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests improvements of 36.3% and 29.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.7%, on average. Shares of LOCO have dipped 4.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 3.4% and 18.7% growth, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35%, on average. The stock has climbed 25.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2024 sales and EPS suggests advancements of 8.5% and 16.2%, respectively, from the prior-year figures.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.