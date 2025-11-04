Yum China (YUMC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) reported $3.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

No of Restaurants - Total : 17,514 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17,472.

: 17,514 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17,472. No of Restaurants - Others : 852 compared to the 889 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 852 compared to the 889 average estimate based on four analysts. No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut : 4,022 compared to the 3,986 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,022 compared to the 3,986 average estimate based on four analysts. No of Restaurants - KFC : 12,640 versus 12,598 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12,640 versus 12,598 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Other revenues : $40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

: $40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees : $140 million compared to the $130.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.

: $140 million compared to the $130.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year. Revenues- Franchise fees and income : $28 million compared to the $29.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $28 million compared to the $29.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Revenues- Company sales : $3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Revenues- KFC- Other revenues : $1 million compared to the $3.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $1 million compared to the $3.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Company sales : $624 million compared to the $628.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $624 million compared to the $628.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Franchise fees and income : $3 million versus $2.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.

: $3 million versus $2.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Revenues from transactions with franchisees: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Here is how Yum China performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Yum China have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

