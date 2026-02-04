Yum China (YUMC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) reported $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74 billion, representing a surprise of +3.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

No of Restaurants - Total : 18,101 compared to the 18,111 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 18,101 compared to the 18,111 average estimate based on four analysts. No of Restaurants - Others : 936 compared to the 873 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 936 compared to the 873 average estimate based on four analysts. No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut : 4,168 compared to the 4,180 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,168 compared to the 4,180 average estimate based on four analysts. No of Restaurants - KFC : 12,997 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,058.

: 12,997 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,058. Revenues- Other revenues : $45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

: $45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees : $126 million compared to the $116.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.

: $126 million compared to the $116.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year. Revenues- Franchise fees and income : $25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

: $25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%. Revenues- Company sales : $2.63 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $2.63 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Revenues- KFC- Other revenues : $1 million compared to the $2.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $1 million compared to the $2.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Company sales : $529 million compared to the $521.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.

: $529 million compared to the $521.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Franchise fees and income : $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.

: $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Revenues from transactions with franchisees: $2 million compared to the $2.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.

Shares of Yum China have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

