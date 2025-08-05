Yum China (YUMC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Yum China Holdings (YUMC) reported revenue of $2.79 billion, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 billion, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

No of Restaurants - Total : 16,978 versus 17,076 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 16,978 versus 17,076 estimated by five analysts on average. No of Restaurants - KFC : 12,238 compared to the 12,279 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 12,238 compared to the 12,279 average estimate based on five analysts. No of Restaurants - Others : 876 versus 932 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 876 versus 932 estimated by five analysts on average. No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut : 3,864 versus 3,865 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3,864 versus 3,865 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Other revenues : $35 million compared to the $36.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $35 million compared to the $36.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Revenues- Company sales : $2.61 billion compared to the $2.61 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $2.61 billion compared to the $2.61 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees : $115 million versus $106.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

: $115 million versus $106.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change. Revenues- Franchise fees and income : $24 million compared to the $26.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $24 million compared to the $26.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut : $554 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $556.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $554 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $556.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues- KFC : $2.1 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $2.1 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Other revenues : $6 million versus $6.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.

: $6 million versus $6.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Revenues from transactions with franchisees: $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Here is how Yum China performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Yum China have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

