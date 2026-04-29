Yum China (YUMC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Yum China Holdings (YUMC) reported revenue of $3.27 billion, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was -0.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

No of Restaurants - Total : 18,737 compared to the 18,487 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 18,737 compared to the 18,487 average estimate based on four analysts. No of Restaurants - Others : 908 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 924.

: 908 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 924. No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut : 4,375 versus 4,264 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4,375 versus 4,264 estimated by four analysts on average. No of Restaurants - KFC : 13,454 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,298.

: 13,454 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,298. Revenues- Other revenues : $38 million compared to the $34.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.

: $38 million compared to the $34.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year. Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees : $156 million compared to the $143.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.9% year over year.

: $156 million compared to the $143.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.9% year over year. Revenues- Franchise fees and income : $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

: $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues- Company sales : $3.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $3.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenues- KFC- Other revenues : $1 million versus $2.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $1 million versus $2.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Company sales : $627 million compared to the $629.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $627 million compared to the $629.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Franchise fees and income : $3 million compared to the $2.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50% year over year.

: $3 million compared to the $2.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut- Revenues from transactions with franchisees: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Here is how Yum China performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Yum China here>>>

Shares of Yum China have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.