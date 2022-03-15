Yum China (YUMC) Provides Q1 Business Update, Stock Down

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC recently provided an update on its business for first-quarter 2022. The company’s operations have been affected by the rise in COVID-19 cases across China. Following the news, the company’s shares declined 2.5% during trading hours on Mar 14, 2022.

Q1 Updates

Following the sequential improvements in same-store sales (in January 2022), the company’s operations are said to have been affected by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, particularly in Guangdong, Shanghai, Shandong and Jilin regions. The company stated that same-store sales declined 4% year over year (for the two months combined in January and February) and 20% year over year (for the first two weeks of March 2022). Tight curbs on travel and dining, owing to stricter preventive health and containment measures, added to the downside.



As a result of the spread of the Omicron variant, the company witnessed substantial sales deleveraging. Restaurant margins are under pressure by the declining impact of cost inflation. Operating profit (for the two months combined in January and February 2022) fell 20% year over year. Going by the latest developments, the company anticipates first-quarter operating profit in the range of $165-$200 million.



The Omicron variant of coronavirus had caused unexpected shutdowns. As of Mar 13, 2022, the company had temporarily shut down (or continued takeaway and delivery services) more than 1,100 stores compared with approximately 500 stores in January.



Yum China is optimistic regarding its long-term business growth, despite the pandemic-related volatility. Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, stated, “With our resilient business models, operational excellence and leading digital and delivery capabilities, we are confident we will overcome this challenging and volatile situation. We will continue to execute our RGM strategic framework to fortify resilience, accelerate growth and widen our strategic moat."

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coming to price performance, shares of Yum China have plunged 41.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.8% fall. The dismal performance was primarily caused by the coronavirus crisis. Dine-in traffic and sales at transportation locations remain well below 2019 levels. As strict public health measures remain in effect nationwide, the company anticipates same-store sales recovery to take time. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Yum China currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector include Designer Brands Inc. DBI, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO and Tapestry, Inc. TPR. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Designer Brands sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 116%, on average. Shares of the company have declined 3.6% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 44% and 143.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ARCO has a long-term earnings growth of 24.7%. Shares of the company have increased 41% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 35% and 120.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Tapestry carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average. Shares of the company have declined 24.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 17.5% and 22.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.