Yum China (YUMC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 6, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.6% and 3.6%, respectively.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 13 cents, flat year over year. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates have witnessed an upward revision of 8.3%. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating an increase of 13.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $2.09 billion.

Key Factors to Consider

Expansion efforts, menu innovation, robust digitalization and a strong loyalty program are expected to have driven Yum China's top line in the quarter under review. The company has been actively embracing digital and content marketing strategies to broaden its customer base. Additionally, it has implemented a high-quality delivery approach by partnering with aggregators to attract traffic and utilizing its own KFC riders to fulfill orders.



Digital orders are expected to have continued robust performance during the fourth quarter. In the last reported quarter, digital orders contributed 89% to KFC and Pizza hut’s company sales.



Our model predicts KFC revenues to be $1.83 billion, indicating growth of 15.5% from the prior-year levels. We expect Pizza Hut’s revenues to be $455.5 million, indicating a 12.7% increase from the year-ago level. We anticipate same-store sales of the company to increase 1.1% compared with the prior-year quarter's figure.



Due to the prevailing inflationary conditions and rising overall costs and expenses, Yum China may have faced margin pressure. Nevertheless, the impact of these challenges is anticipated to be mitigated by the company's effective leveraging of sales as well as its restructuring of cost structures. In the fourth quarter, our model predicts adjusted operating margin to be 2.8% compared with 1.9% in the year-earlier quarter.

Yum China Price and EPS Surprise

Yum China price-eps-surprise | Yum China Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Yum China this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Yum China has an Earnings ESP of +20.76% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CMG’s earnings for the quarter under review are expected to increase 17.1% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 5.8%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

DRI is expected to register 12.8% growth in earnings for the quarter to be reported. It reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.2%.

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

JACK’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 3% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 10.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.