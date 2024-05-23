News & Insights

Yum China Unveils Board Structure Ahead of 2024

May 23, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) has released an update.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. has officially announced the composition of its board of directors, including CEO Joey Wat and Chairman Dr. Fred Hu among others. The notice also outlines the various board committees and their members, indicating a structured governance system set to be effective from May 23, 2024.

