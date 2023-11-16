News & Insights

Markets
YUMC

Yum China To Buy Back $750 Mln Of Shares

November 16, 2023 — 06:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Restaurant chain Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) on Thursday announced that it has entered into a share repurchase agreement in the US and Hong Kong to buy back $750 million worth of shares in 2024.

This is part of the capital allocation plan to return $3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases from 2024 to 2026 as per the company.

The repurchase agreements include around $600 million under the Rule 10b5-1 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in the U.S. and around HK$1.2 billion in Hong Kong.

In pre-market activity, Yum China shares are trading at $45.90, up 0.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.